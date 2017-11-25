pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 02:36 PM #1
    kawiski
    kawiski is offline
    Top Dog kawiski's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2004
    Location
    So Cal L.A.
    Posts
    1,243

    Double Ski Trailer $750 - SoCal

    Obviously local pickup only in SoCal...
    Trailer is in Frazier Park about 50 minutes north of Magic Mtn on 5 fwy at the top of the Grapevine hill.

    I have a really nice 2001 Shorelander 2-ski trailer in a very good condition that can carry either 2 standups or sitodowns, even 3-seaters. In fact, I used to carry Kawi Ultra and 15F. This trailer is structurally very well engineered and fairly light so it is super easy to pull even with a 4 cylinder tow vehicle. I used to pull it with my 170-HP Honda Element for some years.

    Here are some highlights of this trailer.
    > New tires (2) this summer. Spare tire is also fairly new.
    > Galvanized rims.
    > Bearing buddies on the wheel bearings and have caps (aka bras).
    > Spare wheel (also fairly new tire) with mounting bracket installed on the trailer.
    > Have a second spare wheel for FREE but older tire.
    > LED tail lights.
    > Center running board where you can stand on. It's really handy when launching or retrieving skis.
    > 4-Pin plug saver installed.
    > Double carpet protection on the bunk ends where most wear occurs.
    20171125_122324[1].jpg20171125_122503[2].jpg
    Last edited by kawiski; Today at 02:39 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 