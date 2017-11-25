|
Double Ski Trailer $750 - SoCal
Obviously local pickup only in SoCal...
Trailer is in Frazier Park about 50 minutes north of Magic Mtn on 5 fwy at the top of the Grapevine hill.
I have a really nice 2001 Shorelander 2-ski trailer in a very good condition that can carry either 2 standups or sitodowns, even 3-seaters. In fact, I used to carry Kawi Ultra and 15F. This trailer is structurally very well engineered and fairly light so it is super easy to pull even with a 4 cylinder tow vehicle. I used to pull it with my 170-HP Honda Element for some years.
Here are some highlights of this trailer.
> New tires (2) this summer. Spare tire is also fairly new.
> Galvanized rims.
> Bearing buddies on the wheel bearings and have caps (aka bras).
> Spare wheel (also fairly new tire) with mounting bracket installed on the trailer.
> Have a second spare wheel for FREE but older tire.
> LED tail lights.
> Center running board where you can stand on. It's really handy when launching or retrieving skis.
> 4-Pin plug saver installed.
> Double carpet protection on the bunk ends where most wear occurs.
20171125_122324[1].jpg20171125_122503[2].jpg
