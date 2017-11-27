pxctoday

  Today, 12:43 PM
    indy650sx
    indy650sx is online now
    Resident Guru indy650sx's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    indianapolis, indiana
    Age
    34
    Posts
    1,152

    1989 Kawasaki X2

    Located in Indianapolis, Indiana


    1989 Kawasaki X2 jetski. This ski is, in my opinion in amazing shape for the age. It has been well taken care of it's whole life, and it shows. Yes, it has a couple scrapes and scratches, but one of the nicest I️ have owned over the years.

    The ski has a couple mods.
    Ocean Pro ride plate.
    44 round body carb with westcoast manifold. Oil block off.

    Everything done to this ski, and all maintenance was done by SRS (no longer around) jetski shop by its previous owner.

    Asking - 1k obo.


    Please feel free to ask any questions. More pics available.


    05 SXR
  Today, 01:42 PM
    linkman
    linkman is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    Austin, Texas, USA
    Age
    51
    Posts
    5,950

    Re: 1989 Kawasaki X2

    Last ridden in 1992?
    Riding mostly Lake Austin

    1984 JS440 -- 1989 650sx -- 1991 X2 -- 1992 750sx -- 1995 900zxi (qty 2) -- 1995 X2

    Quote Originally Posted by cujo View Post
    God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws....
  Today, 03:22 PM
    indy650sx
    indy650sx is online now
    Resident Guru indy650sx's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    indianapolis, indiana
    Age
    34
    Posts
    1,152

    Re: 1989 Kawasaki X2

    Quote Originally Posted by linkman View Post
    Last ridden in 1992?
    Haha no, but last registered yes. Used on private water
    05 SXR
