Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: ZXI 900 - Rebuild or Group K? (6 pics) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2017 Location Columbus Posts 6 ZXI 900 - Rebuild or Group K? (6 pics) As the title implies. Seeking advice from the professionals!

I picked up a basket case 95 ZXI 900, and want to get it moving again.

Should I rebuild this particular enine, or just go with a Group K sleeper engine drop in?

Side note: Head is a Mono brand.

Thanks in advance.

DSC_4255.JPGDSC_4256.JPG

DSC_4260.JPGDSC_4262.JPG

DSC_4266.JPGDSC_4267.JPG Last edited by XTRH; Today at 12:32 AM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2011 Location Brooklyn Center, MN Posts 2,364 Re: ZXI 900 - Rebuild or Group K? (6 pics) Most 95 zxi's ive seen/rode/worked on have been basket cases. It was the first year of a triple and they worked out the kinks in that year, they also run a small 140mm pump compaired to the 148 they put in all other year ZXI and STX's. 96+ would be better.



Honestly if it was me i would look for another jet ski, i wouldnt want to spend too much on a 900, unless you are attached to it.



Originally Posted by TMali Originally Posted by Most 95 zxi's ive seen/rode/worked on have been basket cases. It was the first year of a triple and they worked out the kinks in that year, they also run a small 140mm pump compaired to the 148 they put in all other year ZXI and STX's. 96+ would be better.



Honestly if it was me i would look for another jet ski, i wouldnt want to spend too much on a 900, unless you are attached to it.



I would look for a 1100 zxi, that way you can have more power than a 900 and no need for group K too mod the engine right away. I have very little invested in it currently (w trailer included). I'm not attached to it, apart from wanting to finish a project that has been started.

