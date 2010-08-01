|
ZXI 900 - Rebuild or Group K? (6 pics)
As the title implies. Seeking advice from the professionals!
I picked up a basket case 95 ZXI 900, and want to get it moving again.
Should I rebuild this particular enine, or just go with a Group K sleeper engine drop in?
Side note: Head is a Mono brand.
Thanks in advance.
DSC_4255.JPGDSC_4256.JPG
DSC_4260.JPGDSC_4262.JPG
DSC_4266.JPGDSC_4267.JPG
Most 95 zxi's ive seen/rode/worked on have been basket cases. It was the first year of a triple and they worked out the kinks in that year, they also run a small 140mm pump compaired to the 148 they put in all other year ZXI and STX's. 96+ would be better.
Honestly if it was me i would look for another jet ski, i wouldnt want to spend too much on a 900, unless you are attached to it.
I would look for a 1100 zxi, that way you can have more power than a 900 and no need for group K too mod the engine right away.
Understood. Here's a tad of back story to this. I got into it knowing just about everything wrong. Figured it would be a good learning tool before I found an 1100. I tend to take things on the difficult path I have very little invested in it currently (w trailer included). I'm not attached to it, apart from wanting to finish a project that has been started.
Had I know about the differences in a later model, I would have probably held out.... Do you know if the later pump is a bolt match? I've got the thing torn mostly apart.
