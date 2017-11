Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Engine swap on 93 Kawasaki 750ss #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location Orlando, FL. Posts 24 Engine swap on 93 Kawasaki 750ss Hi everyone:

I have a 1993 Kawasaki 750 SS small pin. I swapped the engine because blow up. I put one 1995 green big pin. But it came with a silver cover stator. The kawi rubs fine but only goes to 5600 rpm. Is this because the silver stator? I read the green engine big pin rpms goes to 6500. Should I get a green stator to reach the 6500 Rpms? Please can I get advice before I buy an green stator I saw on eBay. Thanks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules