OEM bendix $15

Aftermarket starter $40

Brand new midshaft bearings from jetmaniac $35

Old style midshaft housing $25

61x midshaft housing $25

Hot products flame arrestor $30



Will sell everything for $115 shipped

Otherwise prices do not include shipping.



1991 Superjet

2014 Superjet

