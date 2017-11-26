pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 06:50 PM #1
    yama370
    yama370 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2014
    Location
    ar
    Posts
    146

    Yamaha gp1200r/xlt1200/gp1300 cat removal d plate

    Gentley used RIVA d plate for removing catalytic converter.
    30 shipped plus pp fees unless sent as a gift..20171126_154725.jpg20171126_154719.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:06 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,872

    Re: Yamaha gp1200r/xlt1200/gp1300 cat removal d plate

    How would I know if it wasnt "gentley used" ??
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:24 PM #3
    yama370
    yama370 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2014
    Location
    ar
    Posts
    146

    Re: Yamaha gp1200r/xlt1200/gp1300 cat removal d plate

    Quote Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy View Post
    How would I know if it wasnt "gentley used" ??
    Take a look at the pictures.it has maybe 5 hours use on it.thats why I put that..
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 