JS 440 bulkhead support
Been out of the Jet ski game for 25 years, but still have my 2 stand ups. Is there anything holding the bulkhead support in place besides the shaft bearing housing and the flat part of the bracket sitting on the hull? Is it through bolted through the hull. Thanks for your help.
