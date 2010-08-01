Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS 440 bulkhead support #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Los Angeles Posts 1 JS 440 bulkhead support Been out of the Jet ski game for 25 years, but still have my 2 stand ups. Is there anything holding the bulkhead support in place besides the shaft bearing housing and the flat part of the bracket sitting on the hull? Is it through bolted through the hull. Thanks for your help. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Bilbo250 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules