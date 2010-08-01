|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
WTB sbn44
I want to buy a sbn44 for my JS550, shipped to 58265. I live in Canada, but can go pick up parcels in the US, (I live 5 min from the border) Would prefer one off a ski that was running this summer, or if it's been sitting and needs a rebuild, price should reflect that, I can pay with paypal. Or if your in Canada shipped to Altona, MB. R0G 0B0
Thanks, let me know what you got,(pics would be nice)
