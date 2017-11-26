|
What Not To Buy at Harbor Freight Tools & Northern Tools
Don't waste your money on:
Trailer Bearings
Drill Bits
Hole Saw Bits
Cordless Tools
Batteries
Hot Knife
Air Pressure Gauge with Regulator
Re: What Not To Buy at Harbor Freight Tools & Northern Tools
this thing has been good to me
Re: What Not To Buy at Harbor Freight Tools & Northern Tools
Heat Gun lasted 2 years. Don't recall the price, maybe about half the price of a good one, but it didn't last even 1/5th as long as good ones do. I wouldn't buy another.
3gal hot dog style air compressor lasted just shy of 3 years. Got it on a father's day deal for $40. My 1gal Campbell Hausfield cheap compressor from walmart was $50, but that one lasted 3 times longer than the HF. Wouldn't buy another HF.
My HF 12-ton press has been going strong for over 5 years. Think I got it on sale for $100ish. Well worth it. I've also used the 20-ton version, and it's a good deal too. Only issue with the 12-ton is the size is a bit small for longer driveshafts on WR pumps, so you just have to be creative. Still big enough for SJ and B1/B2 pumps.
HF variable speed oscillating tool was like $20 and has been working well for about 5 years now. Don't use it a ton, but I would buy another at their cheap price if it died.
Yeah, the HF holesaws are complete garbage, unless you're cutting holes in sheets of Styrofoam insulation.
Sam's club has better deals on cheap drill bits. Recently got this large kit of about 30 sizes, with 10-20 of each size (great for restocking your organizer as you break them), and the whole thing was under $20. And they actually hold up rather well.
I would never buy cordless tools at HF, nor would I buy any cheapie cordless tools, including black & decker. They're all junk. I use my cordless stuff too much to cheap out on them. I save elsewhere .
Re: What Not To Buy at Harbor Freight Tools & Northern Tools
https://www.homedepot.com/p/Milwauke...AaAmG4EALw_wcB
Theres a milwaukee 12v ratchet and impact driver on sale at hd right now, 99 bucks with a batt and charger
