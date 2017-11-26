pxctoday

  Today, 12:39 PM #1
    JC-SuperJet
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    690

    What Not To Buy at Harbor Freight Tools & Northern Tools

    Don't waste your money on:

    Trailer Bearings
    Drill Bits
    Hole Saw Bits
    Cordless Tools
    Batteries
    Hot Knife
    Air Pressure Gauge with Regulator
    Last edited by JC-SuperJet; Today at 12:43 PM.
  Today, 01:21 PM #2
    Gas Mask
    Join Date
    Dec 2012
    Location
    Killeen TX
    Age
    20
    Posts
    2,056

    Re: What Not To Buy at Harbor Freight Tools & Northern Tools

    this thing has been good to me


  Today, 02:33 PM #3
    fox river pwc
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    49
    Posts
    8,590
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: What Not To Buy at Harbor Freight Tools & Northern Tools

    Quote Originally Posted by JC-SuperJet View Post
    Don't waste your money on:

    Trailer Bearings
    Drill Bits
    Hole Saw Bits
    Cordless Tools
    Batteries
    Hot Knife
    Air Pressure Gauge with Regulator
    Heat Gun lasted 2 years. Don't recall the price, maybe about half the price of a good one, but it didn't last even 1/5th as long as good ones do. I wouldn't buy another.

    3gal hot dog style air compressor lasted just shy of 3 years. Got it on a father's day deal for $40. My 1gal Campbell Hausfield cheap compressor from walmart was $50, but that one lasted 3 times longer than the HF. Wouldn't buy another HF.

    My HF 12-ton press has been going strong for over 5 years. Think I got it on sale for $100ish. Well worth it. I've also used the 20-ton version, and it's a good deal too. Only issue with the 12-ton is the size is a bit small for longer driveshafts on WR pumps, so you just have to be creative. Still big enough for SJ and B1/B2 pumps.

    HF variable speed oscillating tool was like $20 and has been working well for about 5 years now. Don't use it a ton, but I would buy another at their cheap price if it died.

    Yeah, the HF holesaws are complete garbage, unless you're cutting holes in sheets of Styrofoam insulation.

    Sam's club has better deals on cheap drill bits. Recently got this large kit of about 30 sizes, with 10-20 of each size (great for restocking your organizer as you break them), and the whole thing was under $20. And they actually hold up rather well.

    I would never buy cordless tools at HF, nor would I buy any cheapie cordless tools, including black & decker. They're all junk. I use my cordless stuff too much to cheap out on them. I save elsewhere .


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
  Today, 04:54 PM #4
    kcr357
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    The flakka capitol of Florida
    Age
    35
    Posts
    3,951

    Re: What Not To Buy at Harbor Freight Tools & Northern Tools

    https://www.homedepot.com/p/Milwauke...AaAmG4EALw_wcB
    Theres a milwaukee 12v ratchet and impact driver on sale at hd right now, 99 bucks with a batt and charger
    How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?


    "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
    "Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
