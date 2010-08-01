|
Stock Kawasaki X2 Parts - INCLUDING FULL PONTOON SET
I will simply list what I am selling and them PM or Text me what you need pictures of. My number is 701 -578-4674, name is Erik. All parts would ship from Minot, ND 58703
All parts are coming off of a completely stock used 1988 Kawasaki X2. Fresh water ski, good condition. All prices DO NOT including shipping, and offers welcome.
Full pontoon set, both sides, front (hard to find), and mounting hardware. I haven't seen too many full sets for sale. $300
Stock seat. Purple cover is faded but definitely useable as is. $150
Stock Steering Stem. $50
Purple Dash Pad. $50
Rear seat latch assembly. $65
650 Flywheel. $40
Trim knob. $65
Oil Reservoir. $25
Handlebar Pad (faded). $45
Thumb Throttle. $25
Steering Tower Deck. $35
Fuel Pump. $35
Intake Manifold. $40
Stock exhaust (pipe, manifold, head pipe). $125
Crankcase drain. $15
Start/Stop Switch. $40
Rear Tray rubber bumper guards. $40
Fuel Door. $25
Handlebars. $25
Stock Carb w.stock flame arrestor. $35
Bare box. $10
Skat Trac 15.5 Prop. $125
Stock pump cone. $10
Stock Head (Red). $25
Stock Pistons. $50
Ill add any other parts I have or don't need. Thanks for looking guys.
