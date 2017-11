Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2005 RXP Issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2015 Location Cape Coral, Fl Age 48 Posts 39 2005 RXP Issues I bought a pair of RXPs from a friend of mine that bought them new and they only have 80 hours.



The first trial run today went well except after letting them sit for 20 minutes one cranked but would not start. I tried wide open throttle and the battery died. I jumped it and started it later on the trailer.



On that same RXP the speedo didn't work and neither did the VST.



