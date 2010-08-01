Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 92 waverunner vxr cdi went out again #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 264 92 waverunner vxr cdi went out again I just replaced this CDI about 14 months ago we rode it for the last time a month ago for a good hour and a half and got it back to the house, it was running a little rough but I flushed it and now I cannot get it started at all and it appears to have no spark. I'm guessing it's the CDI again everything else tests okay. Any suggestions on what CDI to buy? I bought an aftermarket CDI on eBay for $70 last August but I've seen some very clean OEM cdi's pulled out of running skis, would that be better? Can something cause the CDI to go out? Also, I've cut the top off of the original CDI that came with the ski and carefully heated it to get it apart. I've gotten the circuit board completely cleaned on one side and I'm starting to work on the component side just for the heck of it since it's no good anyways but I don't see any bad solder joints on the circuit board so when I get it done I'll post pics.



