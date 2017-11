Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: JS440 cylinder base gaskets #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location New Zealand Posts 4 JS440 cylinder base gaskets The base gaskets that came in the SBT kit are two separate gaskets instead of a one piece gasket, problem is when I installed them they overlap in the centre. Is this ok or will it cause it to not seal probably? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,434 Re: JS440 cylinder base gaskets They cannot overlap. You can cut them narrower to get them to lay next to each other then use a good sealant like three bond 1211, Yamabond or hondabond. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

