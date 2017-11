Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1989 WR500 partout #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location United States Age 33 Posts 114 1989 WR500 partout If I have enough interest in parts I'll part it out. Let me know what you need and what's it worth to you... I was told it's a 1989 WR500. It runs but has low compression in one cylinder. 125psi in one hole and 70psi in the other. 20171124_184513.jpg20171124_184534.jpg20171124_184519.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules