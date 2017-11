Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Factory Pipe Type 4 Pipe #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2008 Location Cincy, OH Age 38 Posts 401 Factory Pipe Type 4 Pipe Power coating on the chamber and manifold is new. Chamber pressure checks good. Coupler, 6 orings, manifold gasket, head risers and band clamps are all new. All you should need is the 2 lord mounts up top and the brass barb fittings. Shipping depends on your location. Sold my Superjet before I had a chance to run this pipe.



Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk '04 SXR



'96 SeaKaw HX #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2008 Location Cincy, OH Age 38 Posts 401 Re: Factory Pipe Type 4 Pipe Originally Posted by josh977 Originally Posted by



Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk Power coating on the chamber and manifold is new. Chamber pressure checks good. Coupler, 6 orings, manifold gasket, head risers and band clamps are all new. All you should need is the 2 lord mounts up top and the brass barb fittings. Shipping depends on your location. Sold my Superjet before I had a chance to run this pipe.Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk



Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk '04 SXR



'96 SeaKaw HX Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules