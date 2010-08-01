If this is not allowed I apologize (and please delete), just thought I would share this here as I know people are occasionally looking. I have a tandem axle boat trailer that we modified to work as a four place jet ski trailer. It has had as many as 6 skis on it. It can hold four of the newer style four strokes, but it is tight. It could use a few things like a winch and post, carpeted bunks, etc, but we have logged thousands of miles with this trailer as is and have been very happy with it. I can provide more pics if anyone is interested. It does not have brakes, but the rear axle can accommodate them. Located in Virginia Beach. Can upload or send more pics if anyone is interested. $1500