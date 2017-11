Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: RN Pole Pad #1 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2006 Location Mesa AZ Posts 900 RN Pole Pad Looking for a RN pole chin pad. Really only need a base as I'm covering it in hydroturf, so terrible condition is totally fine. Have a nice SN pad I can throw in trade if interested, or will purchase outright. '90 Superjet: ported 760, dual 44's, B pipe, ADA head 190psi, TDR waterbox, hooker 10-16, sponsons. Girlfriends ride

'94 Suuuperjet: 718cc, pro tec pipe, Groupk head 175psi w/protec girdle, protec ride plate, MSD coil, UMI grate, Roundnose pole -4", rev footholds, sweet green turf and wrap.

'95 Raider 701: Fiberglass not SMC, Hydrotrailer hitch, ugly purple and yellow everywhere. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules