|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
1997 SeaDoo HX South Fl
Selling a recently built Sea Doo HX.
mostly stock.
Has Prop, Air filters, worx intake grate and the compression bumped up a bit. Tiny tach that is disconnected
seat was redone. Just missing some cosmetic parts. The tower that goes around the fuel filler neck and the "knee pads". I have the bracket for the knee pads/side bolsters and was going to turf and install them when a sheet of turf that i ordered comes in.
New hot rods crank with 2-3 hours on it , same with WSM top end. STD bore
has some imperfections. Fuel gauge doesnt work. 2 or 3 bolts on the front cover stripped out and a JB weld repair on one of the intake manifold bolts. Works just fine as is. It could use a buffing too.
$1800 obo
Can deliver to Daytona Free ride in January or meet halfway if you're in North or central FL
IMG_0275.JPGIMG_0277.JPGIMG_0287.JPGIMG_0288.JPG
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules