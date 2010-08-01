Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997 SeaDoo HX South Fl #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2015 Location Miami Age 25 Posts 67 1997 SeaDoo HX South Fl Selling a recently built Sea Doo HX.



mostly stock.

Has Prop, Air filters, worx intake grate and the compression bumped up a bit. Tiny tach that is disconnected

seat was redone. Just missing some cosmetic parts. The tower that goes around the fuel filler neck and the "knee pads". I have the bracket for the knee pads/side bolsters and was going to turf and install them when a sheet of turf that i ordered comes in.



New hot rods crank with 2-3 hours on it , same with WSM top end. STD bore



has some imperfections. Fuel gauge doesnt work. 2 or 3 bolts on the front cover stripped out and a JB weld repair on one of the intake manifold bolts. Works just fine as is. It could use a buffing too.



$1800 obo



Can deliver to Daytona Free ride in January or meet halfway if you're in North or central FL



