  Today, 01:02 PM #1
    yamaman
    yamaman is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2003
    Location
    Edmonton
    Age
    44
    Posts
    22

    Wanted: Yamaha Factor B Pipe

    If anyone has a factory B Limited super jet pipe for sale please contact me.

    Thanks
  Today, 02:14 PM #2
    bored&stroked
    bored&stroked is offline
    Resident Guru bored&stroked's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2006
    Location
    Mesa AZ
    Posts
    900

    Re: Wanted: Yamaha Factor B Pipe

    You know there is a want to buy section for this right?
    '90 Superjet: ported 760, dual 44's, B pipe, ADA head 190psi, TDR waterbox, hooker 10-16, sponsons. Girlfriends ride
    '94 Suuuperjet: 718cc, pro tec pipe, Groupk head 175psi w/protec girdle, protec ride plate, MSD coil, UMI grate, Roundnose pole -4", rev footholds, sweet green turf and wrap.
    '95 Raider 701: Fiberglass not SMC, Hydrotrailer hitch, ugly purple and yellow everywhere.
