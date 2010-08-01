Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Wanted: Yamaha Factor B Pipe #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2003 Location Edmonton Age 44 Posts 22 Wanted: Yamaha Factor B Pipe If anyone has a factory B Limited super jet pipe for sale please contact me.



Thanks #2 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2006 Location Mesa AZ Posts 900 Re: Wanted: Yamaha Factor B Pipe You know there is a want to buy section for this right? '90 Superjet: ported 760, dual 44's, B pipe, ADA head 190psi, TDR waterbox, hooker 10-16, sponsons. Girlfriends ride

'94 Suuuperjet: 718cc, pro tec pipe, Groupk head 175psi w/protec girdle, protec ride plate, MSD coil, UMI grate, Roundnose pole -4", rev footholds, sweet green turf and wrap.

'95 Raider 701: Fiberglass not SMC, Hydrotrailer hitch, ugly purple and yellow everywhere.

