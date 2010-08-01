|
Brand new Riva single intake manifold,44/46 mm for 701/760,62t/64x yamaha
Like the title says,includes intake manifold,adapter,all gaskets,and hard ware. $180 shipped priority mail to 48 states including papal. Thanks for looking. Chuck
