Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Need a section on stock exhaust pipe kawasaki sxr sxi sx 750 800 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2017 Location Canada Posts 110 Need a section on stock exhaust pipe kawasaki sxr sxi sx 750 800 IMG_20171123_131400134.jpg



Looking for that peice of exhaust pipe I'm pointing at in the picture. Don't know the proper name but it's the small corner peice that connect the head pipe to the rest of the exhaust. I don't need the expansion chamber, just that small bend peice. Its for a sxr 800

Let me know if you have one and what you want for it shipped to Canada. PayPal

Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules