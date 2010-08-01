Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 62T parts for sale #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Massachusetts Posts 73 62T parts for sale Hi everyone, Ive got a complete engine with low compression. I can sell that as a shortblock. If your looking for individual parts I have 2 cranks 62t cylinders, 62t cases, 2 crankshafts, a set of dual 38mm mikunis that need to be rebuilt, 2 waveraider pumps, two 62t raider exhausts, two mikuni oil injectors, two flywheel covers, a 62t flywheel, and a starter bendix. Im selling this stuff cheap, and Ill have more parts coming soon. You can call or text me at 7742003seven38 or message me. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) dowellj Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules