Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: VX110 Oil Tank Bracket Mod #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2008 Location Crestwood, Ky Age 50 Posts 140 VX110 Oil Tank Bracket Mod Any one done something to this bracket that would allow the head to come off without removing the tank?



It looks to me that if the threaded studs that come out of bracket were cut off, a hole drilled, the bracket could be through bolted on.



This seems to allow the head to be removed without the tank coming off, which would make it much easier to pop head off without pulling motor?



Thoughts? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,858 Re: VX110 Oil Tank Bracket Mod Pull motor & do it right. Pull head in hull is a recipe for disaster.



