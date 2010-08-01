pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 10:57 AM #1
    Mxzx
    Mxzx is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Location
    Crestwood, Ky
    Age
    50
    Posts
    140

    VX110 Oil Tank Bracket Mod

    Any one done something to this bracket that would allow the head to come off without removing the tank?

    It looks to me that if the threaded studs that come out of bracket were cut off, a hole drilled, the bracket could be through bolted on.

    This seems to allow the head to be removed without the tank coming off, which would make it much easier to pop head off without pulling motor?

    Thoughts?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:53 AM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,858

    Re: VX110 Oil Tank Bracket Mod

    Pull motor & do it right. Pull head in hull is a recipe for disaster.

    Dont drill anything.... that is considered hack in my book.
    Last edited by Grumpy Old Guy; Today at 11:56 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. Grumpy Old Guy

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 