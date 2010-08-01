|
|
-
VX110 Oil Tank Bracket Mod
Any one done something to this bracket that would allow the head to come off without removing the tank?
It looks to me that if the threaded studs that come out of bracket were cut off, a hole drilled, the bracket could be through bolted on.
This seems to allow the head to be removed without the tank coming off, which would make it much easier to pop head off without pulling motor?
Thoughts?
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: VX110 Oil Tank Bracket Mod
Pull motor & do it right. Pull head in hull is a recipe for disaster.
Dont drill anything.... that is considered hack in my book.
Last edited by Grumpy Old Guy; Today at 11:56 AM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- Grumpy Old Guy
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules