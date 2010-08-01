pxctoday

  Today, 10:13 AM #1
    Me_again_fl
    Join Date
    Jan 2017
    Location
    Florida
    Posts
    5

    XP-S Anti-Corrosive Lubricant

    Is there anything comparable to SeaDoo Sea-Doo XP-S Anti-Corrosive Lubricant ? WIll WD 40 work? I see others out there but at $17 a can, here in Florida, cans are going quickly. Any alternates that are cheaper?

    Thanks all ...
  Today, 10:27 AM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,277

    Re: XP-S Anti-Corrosive Lubricant

    follow the link https://hardwareonlinestore.com/inde...hg7f5djqitnahs


    https://www.theruststore.com/Boeshie...sol-P3C20.aspx
