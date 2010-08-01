Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: XP-S Anti-Corrosive Lubricant #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location Florida Posts 5 XP-S Anti-Corrosive Lubricant Is there anything comparable to SeaDoo Sea-Doo XP-S Anti-Corrosive Lubricant ? WIll WD 40 work? I see others out there but at $17 a can, here in Florida, cans are going quickly. Any alternates that are cheaper?



Thanks all ... #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,277 Re: XP-S Anti-Corrosive Lubricant follow the link https://hardwareonlinestore.com/inde...hg7f5djqitnahs





https://www.theruststore.com/Boeshie...sol-P3C20.aspx Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 10:31 AM . Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !

