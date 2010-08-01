|
XP-S Anti-Corrosive Lubricant
Is there anything comparable to SeaDoo Sea-Doo XP-S Anti-Corrosive Lubricant ? WIll WD 40 work? I see others out there but at $17 a can, here in Florida, cans are going quickly. Any alternates that are cheaper?
Thanks all ...
Re: XP-S Anti-Corrosive Lubricant
