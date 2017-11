Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Wax racing billet bilge system #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2002 Location gold coast Age 49 Posts 6,960 Wax racing billet bilge system Ok guys. Group Buy time



Paypal is fine The wax billet switch housing. It's retail is going to come in at $100 USA plus freight . For the group buy I'm offering it at $80 plus freight. This is only for the first versions. Just to make it clear unless you have wide bars. Most aftermarket bars are 27 inch and this will work fine. This is an issue on a 550 only. All other skis are fine. The colours will be black, silver and Kawi green at this stage. Email is jaredwaxracing@gmail.com Paypal is fine

#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2002 Location gold coast Age 49 Posts 6,960 Re: Wax racing billet bilge system The wax billet switch housing for Kawasaki stand up jetskis with built in bilge switch machined from 6061 aluminium.

