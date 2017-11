Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB: ISO 550sx / SX550 motor mounts - 4 total #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 28 Posts 318 WTB: ISO 550sx / SX550 motor mounts - 4 total Title



Need mounts for an SX, not a JS. All 4.



Thanks 1992 750SX - AC alum pole, Coffman signature series, BCW intake/SBN44, Blowsion FA, Ocean Pro rp, westcoast scoop



1994 550sx - Reed motor, Kerker 2 piece, CDK2 38, Ocean Pro rp + intake grate, finger throttle Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules