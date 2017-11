Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Rookie mistake with head removal on VX110 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2008 Location Crestwood, Ky Age 50 Posts 137 Rookie mistake with head removal on VX110 Got the head off and was so excited to check out the stuck valve that when I flipped the head over, about half of the valve buckets were on the towel when I turned back over.



