  Today, 01:42 PM
    Hydro-Mike
    Kawasaki 750 SP parts

    Parting out SP, let me know what you need don't hesitate to make offers. These are fresh water parts. Stator 100.00 CDKII carbs 100.00,ssxi shaved head 185psi 65.00, flywheel 50.00
  Today, 02:41 PM
    Hydro-Mike
    Re: Kawasaki 750 SP parts

    Also the keihin CDKII FA adapters 30.00 Shipped to you.
