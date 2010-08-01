|
|
-
Kawasaki 750 SP parts
Parting out SP, let me know what you need don't hesitate to make offers. These are fresh water parts. Stator 100.00 CDKII carbs 100.00,ssxi shaved head 185psi 65.00, flywheel 50.00
-
Re: Kawasaki 750 SP parts
Also the keihin CDKII FA adapters 30.00 Shipped to you.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules