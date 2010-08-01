Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Remove Broken mixture screw from SNB 44 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2002 Location houston tx Age 55 Posts 177 Remove Broken mixture screw from SNB 44 I'm sure this happend to some you guys, what in your experience, what is the best way to remove broken mixture srcews from a Mikuni carb ? Both high and low broke flush. Reverse drill bits or easy out ? Carb is 44 Red top, and would really like to save it. #2 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 681 Re: Remove Broken mixture screw from SNB 44 Sloooooannnnn! Say it isn't so! Was it from corrosion or somebody's heavy hands? Last edited by JC-SuperJet; Today at 12:55 PM . #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2001 Location Spokane, WA Age 53 Posts 2,008 Re: Remove Broken mixture screw from SNB 44 Reverse drill bits.



Hey J.C.

From the corrosion, saltwater here

