pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Today, 12:19 PM #1
    sloan_william@msn.com
    sloan_william@msn.com is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Jul 2002
    Location
    houston tx
    Age
    55
    Posts
    177

    Remove Broken mixture screw from SNB 44

    I'm sure this happend to some you guys, what in your experience, what is the best way to remove broken mixture srcews from a Mikuni carb ? Both high and low broke flush. Reverse drill bits or easy out ? Carb is 44 Red top, and would really like to save it.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:47 PM #2
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is offline
    I dream skis JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    681

    Re: Remove Broken mixture screw from SNB 44

    Sloooooannnnn! Say it isn't so! Was it from corrosion or somebody's heavy hands?
    Last edited by JC-SuperJet; Today at 12:55 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:54 PM #3
    Wet Wolf
    Wet Wolf is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Wet Wolf's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2001
    Location
    Spokane, WA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    2,008

    Re: Remove Broken mixture screw from SNB 44

    Reverse drill bits.


    Bruce Wolford (509) 280-5444 - Pump Performance
    http://www.wetwolf.com
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 01:26 PM #4
    sloan_william@msn.com
    sloan_william@msn.com is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Jul 2002
    Location
    houston tx
    Age
    55
    Posts
    177

    Re: Remove Broken mixture screw from SNB 44

    Hey J.C.
    From the corrosion, saltwater here
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 02:01 PM #5
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is offline
    I dream skis JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    681

    Re: Remove Broken mixture screw from SNB 44

    Quote Originally Posted by sloan_william@msn.com View Post
    Hey J.C.
    From the corrosion, saltwater here
    Well Bill, the locals will be in good hands with your advanced mechanical expertise
    Last edited by JC-SuperJet; Today at 02:01 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests)

  1. cman,
  2. Wet Wolf

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 