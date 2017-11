Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: forum has turned to shyt ............ #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 8,231 forum has turned to shyt ............ these days there is no tech stuff , just people using the forum to market their stuff ... MODS ????? whats going on ,??? are there no rules put in place to curve this issue ..............



modded X2 650



stock looking ZXI 900 ""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """



Jerry Rigging is my specialty .....





Originally Posted by hyosung

Techtalk is on FB, lol.



