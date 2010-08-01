pxctoday

Thread: Fuel problem

  Today, 11:14 AM #1
    Rushford_Ripper
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    30
    Posts
    5,598

    Fuel problem

    Just for fun, I have been messing around with my 300sx a little bit. I changed out the intake manifold with a side draft, added boysen reeds and a reed stuffer, installed a aftermarket air cleaner and removed the choke plate, installed a new fuel pump only as well (bn34 still).

    My issue lies with the fuel line not holding pressure. I can create a vacuum and it will fire, I can rev it up, but looses pressure and you can see the fuel suck back to the tank via the fuel filter.


    Any suggestions? Would it have that much influence on pop off?

  Today, 11:34 AM #2
    JC-SuperJet
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    681

    Re: Fuel problem

    Maybe the Fuel Pump Check Valves are not holding?
  Today, 11:47 AM #3
    BLRider
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,429

    Re: Fuel problem

    How is the seal under the fuel pick up?
  Today, 11:51 AM #4
    Rushford_Ripper
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    30
    Posts
    5,598

    Re: Fuel problem

    Seal is good, was working prior to the swap until one day then I did the swap
  Today, 12:12 PM #5
    hyosung
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Australia
    Posts
    8,231

    Re: Fuel problem

    broken or leaking pick up in the tank !
  Today, 12:18 PM #6
    Rushford_Ripper
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    30
    Posts
    5,598

    Re: Fuel problem

    Replaced that as well, going to try bypassing the fuel selector and seeing if that makes a difference.

  Today, 12:50 PM #7
    sportsfreak29
    Join Date
    Oct 2011
    Location
    Midland, Tx.
    Posts
    546

    Re: Fuel problem

    Rebuild the carb. 30 bucks and a couple hours of time is well worth having a running ski and prevent losing a motor. As stated above, make sure there are no air leaks in the fuel lines and your check valves are working.
  Today, 01:08 PM #8
    Rushford_Ripper
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    30
    Posts
    5,598

    Re: Fuel problem

    Quote Originally Posted by sportsfreak29 View Post
    Rebuild the carb. 30 bucks and a couple hours of time is well worth having a running ski and prevent losing a motor. As stated above, make sure there are no air leaks in the fuel lines and your check valves are working.
    Yeah I get that, I replaced the fuel pump diaphragm and check valve is good. Ski did run prior until the one day when I noticed a leak from the carb. I also installed a NOS needle/seat as well.
