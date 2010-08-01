Thread: Fuel problem

|
Fuel problem
Fuel problem
Just for fun, I have been messing around with my 300sx a little bit. I changed out the intake manifold with a side draft, added boysen reeds and a reed stuffer, installed a aftermarket air cleaner and removed the choke plate, installed a new fuel pump only as well (bn34 still).
My issue lies with the fuel line not holding pressure. I can create a vacuum and it will fire, I can rev it up, but looses pressure and you can see the fuel suck back to the tank via the fuel filter.
Any suggestions? Would it have that much influence on pop off?
Re: Fuel problem
Re: Fuel problem
Maybe the Fuel Pump Check Valves are not holding?
Re: Fuel problem
How is the seal under the fuel pick up?
Re: Fuel problem
Seal is good, was working prior to the swap until one day then I did the swap
Last edited by Rushford_Ripper; Today at 11:52 AM.
Re: Fuel problem
broken or leaking pick up in the tank !
Re: Fuel problem
Replaced that as well, going to try bypassing the fuel selector and seeing if that makes a difference.
Re: Fuel problem
Rebuild the carb. 30 bucks and a couple hours of time is well worth having a running ski and prevent losing a motor. As stated above, make sure there are no air leaks in the fuel lines and your check valves are working.
Last edited by sportsfreak29; Today at 12:50 PM.
Re: Fuel problem
Yeah I get that, I replaced the fuel pump diaphragm and check valve is good. Ski did run prior until the one day when I noticed a leak from the carb. I also installed a NOS needle/seat as well.
Originally Posted by sportsfreak29
Rebuild the carb. 30 bucks and a couple hours of time is well worth having a running ski and prevent losing a motor. As stated above, make sure there are no air leaks in the fuel lines and your check valves are working.
Last edited by Rushford_Ripper; Today at 01:08 PM.
