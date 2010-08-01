Results 1 to 8 of 8 Thread: Fuel problem #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,598 Fuel problem Just for fun, I have been messing around with my 300sx a little bit. I changed out the intake manifold with a side draft, added boysen reeds and a reed stuffer, installed a aftermarket air cleaner and removed the choke plate, installed a new fuel pump only as well (bn34 still).



My issue lies with the fuel line not holding pressure. I can create a vacuum and it will fire, I can rev it up, but looses pressure and you can see the fuel suck back to the tank via the fuel filter.





Any suggestions? Would it have that much influence on pop off?

#2 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 681 Re: Fuel problem Maybe the Fuel Pump Check Valves are not holding? #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,429 Re: Fuel problem How is the seal under the fuel pick up? #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,598 Re: Fuel problem Seal is good, was working prior to the swap until one day then I did the swap

#5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 8,231 Re: Fuel problem broken or leaking pick up in the tank !



Originally Posted by hyosung

Re: Fuel problem Rebuild the carb. 30 bucks and a couple hours of time is well worth having a running ski and prevent losing a motor. As stated above, make sure there are no air leaks in the fuel lines and your check valves are working.

