Complete NYNJA Pipe - $900
The headpipe is a Kawasaki B-Pipe that all the screws turn, the manifold is a port matched westcoast manifold clearanced for the pipe. Additionally is a Rad Dudes X-2 Adapter pipe (they no longer sell theses - but looking at how it is bent I think it'd help in pretty much every ski).
Accusteer - $350
JRE Pump Spacer - $100 ( moves the nozzle out for better steering on the X-2)
SX-R PARTS
Jet Dynamics TT Rideplate for SX-R (the long version) - $160 (has area grinded for nozzle clearance and bolt holes are milled for space with the bolt heads.)
Skat Trak Intake Grate for SX-R - $160
Stock SX-R or big pin Reed Cages with Carbon Tech Reeds and R&D Reed Stuffers - $60
Angled Intake Spacers - $30
R&D Dual 46mm Speed Plate Intake Manifold - $145
2004+ SX-R CDI - $125
Solas Dynafly 13/22 - $175
SX-R Pump - $85 (Bearings spin nicely the DynaFly fit perfect)
KAWASAKI PARTS
TBM Super Pump Cone - $210 (has one small crack but when bolted it is not an issue at all see pictures)