  Today, 07:39 AM #1
    StandupWI
    Join Date
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Kaukauna Wisconsin
    Age
    28
    Posts
    297

    Kawasaki X2 and SX-R Parts

    X-2 PARTS

    Complete NYNJA Pipe - $900
    The headpipe is a Kawasaki B-Pipe that all the screws turn, the manifold is a port matched westcoast manifold clearanced for the pipe. Additionally is a Rad Dudes X-2 Adapter pipe (they no longer sell theses - but looking at how it is bent I think it'd help in pretty much every ski).

    Accusteer - $350

    JRE Pump Spacer - $100 ( moves the nozzle out for better steering on the X-2)


    SX-R PARTS

    Jet Dynamics TT Rideplate for SX-R (the long version) - $160 (has area grinded for nozzle clearance and bolt holes are milled for space with the bolt heads.)

    Skat Trak Intake Grate for SX-R - $160

    Stock SX-R or big pin Reed Cages with Carbon Tech Reeds and R&D Reed Stuffers - $60

    Angled Intake Spacers - $30

    R&D Dual 46mm Speed Plate Intake Manifold - $145

    2004+ SX-R CDI - $125

    Solas Dynafly 13/22 - $175

    SX-R Pump - $85 (Bearings spin nicely the DynaFly fit perfect)


    KAWASAKI PARTS

    TBM Super Pump Cone - $210 (has one small crack but when bolted it is not an issue at all see pictures)

    Jetlyne 82mm Nozzle - $150

    PJS Finger Throttle - $60

    Start Stop Switch - $75

    Rhaas Motor Mounts - $85

    Rhaas Midshaft Housing - $115

    Handle Bar Bilge Switch - $60
    No Brain, No Headache
  Today, 07:41 AM #2
    StandupWI
    Frequent Poster StandupWI's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Kaukauna Wisconsin
    Age
    28
    Posts
    297

    Re: Kawasaki X2 and SX-R Parts

    More Pictures
    No Brain, No Headache
  Today, 07:42 AM #3
    StandupWI
    Frequent Poster StandupWI's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Kaukauna Wisconsin
    Age
    28
    Posts
    297

    Re: Kawasaki X2 and SX-R Parts

    Pictures Pictures Pictures
    No Brain, No Headache
  Today, 07:44 AM #4
    StandupWI
    Frequent Poster StandupWI's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Kaukauna Wisconsin
    Age
    28
    Posts
    297

    Re: Kawasaki X2 and SX-R Parts

    The last of them
    No Brain, No Headache
