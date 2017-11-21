pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 6 of 6
  1. Today, 10:46 PM #1
    AC 46
    AC 46 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home AC 46's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    SE CT
    Posts
    7,911

    new wear ring 66V oem

    20171121_214140.jpg fits many waverunners.161 models.gp and four stroke.
    R.I.P. Super Sic
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:51 PM #2
    Gottagofast
    Gottagofast is online now
    PWCToday Newbie Gottagofast's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Panama City FL
    Posts
    16

    Re: new wear ring 66V oem

    How much?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:04 PM #3
    AC 46
    AC 46 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home AC 46's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    SE CT
    Posts
    7,911

    Re: new wear ring 66V oem

    250 obo
    R.I.P. Super Sic
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 11:12 PM #4
    AC 46
    AC 46 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home AC 46's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    SE CT
    Posts
    7,911

    Re: new wear ring 66V oem

    Black tuesday deal!!! Shoot me an offer.what ski are you putting it in?
    R.I.P. Super Sic
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 11:20 PM #5
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,847

    Re: new wear ring 66V oem

    Thats a freeking deal !!! They retail for $460 !!

    Somebody needs this fo sho
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 11:22 PM #6
    AC 46
    AC 46 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home AC 46's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    SE CT
    Posts
    7,911

    Re: new wear ring 66V oem

    I allways try to hook my pwc today family up.
    R.I.P. Super Sic
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. Gottagofast

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 