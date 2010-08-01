Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New Member, Lots of questions.. Can you offer of here is where to start? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2017 Location Cleveland Age 36 Posts 1 New Member, Lots of questions.. Can you offer of here is where to start? IMG_6375.JPGHi Guys and Gals,



New member and once again a Honda owner. I had one for about a year when they first come out and had to sell due to some changes in my life. Either way, i just picked up (2) F12-x Turbo GPScapes, Burgundy in color. I got a great deal on them along with a newer yacht master trailer.





What do i need to know? What is the maintenance strategy each of you follow? One is an 05 with 63 hours and the other is an 06 with 58 hours. Both appear brand new inside and out, a test run on the lake today revealed at least one runs flawlessly. The other the battery was two weak to start and I had already got wet from the test ride so I postponed the other test ride. It is cold here in Ohio, lake Erie is not very forgiving when the winds are blowing and the water was spashing everywhere. Both skis were bought locally in Ohio (freshwater) to run back and forth from the mainland to a local party island with the GPS. Apparently owner made a few trips but not many and these skis have seen storage far more than water.



Where would you start, i searched for some info but thought maybe someone would be willing to write a where to begin.

