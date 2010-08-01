Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1989 js550/650 conversion ski #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2013 Location cape coral FL Age 36 Posts 2 1989 js550/650 conversion ski For sale



js 550 hull with new sbt 650sx motor.



starts and runs flawlessly



professionally tuned mikuni 44 carb



solas impeller pitched by impros



super trapp water box



mariner pipe i think?



carbon fiber reinforced bulkhead and engine compartment



billet aluminum sub plate and motor conversion plate



ocean pro ride plate



aluminium handle bars



first $1000 tskes it white ski only



2392292551 Attached Images 53922916-16C6-4025-869F-1DCC7EED13C7.jpeg (953.5 KB, 16 views)

53922916-16C6-4025-869F-1DCC7EED13C7.jpeg (953.5 KB, 16 views) 6391DCE2-26B6-49C0-A2E0-84A95156EF8C.jpeg (1.22 MB, 14 views)

6391DCE2-26B6-49C0-A2E0-84A95156EF8C.jpeg (1.22 MB, 14 views) 977FD17F-5F8F-49B7-B9F8-A79584A2E925.jpeg (616.9 KB, 12 views)

977FD17F-5F8F-49B7-B9F8-A79584A2E925.jpeg (616.9 KB, 12 views) 5143A66C-537E-4D8C-AE44-20348FFB9DA5.jpeg (747.7 KB, 9 views)

5143A66C-537E-4D8C-AE44-20348FFB9DA5.jpeg (747.7 KB, 9 views) D466CBC0-590F-48DA-9778-42F048F10F19.jpeg (746.3 KB, 7 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules