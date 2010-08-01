pxctoday

  Today, 07:41 PM
    blandski2009
    May 2013
    cape coral FL
    36
    2

    1989 js550/650 conversion ski

    For sale

    js 550 hull with new sbt 650sx motor.

    starts and runs flawlessly

    professionally tuned mikuni 44 carb

    solas impeller pitched by impros

    super trapp water box

    mariner pipe i think?

    carbon fiber reinforced bulkhead and engine compartment

    billet aluminum sub plate and motor conversion plate

    ocean pro ride plate

    aluminium handle bars

    first $1000 tskes it white ski only

    2392292551
