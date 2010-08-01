|
1989 js550/650 conversion ski
For sale
js 550 hull with new sbt 650sx motor.
starts and runs flawlessly
professionally tuned mikuni 44 carb
solas impeller pitched by impros
super trapp water box
mariner pipe i think?
carbon fiber reinforced bulkhead and engine compartment
billet aluminum sub plate and motor conversion plate
ocean pro ride plate
aluminium handle bars
first $1000 tskes it white ski only
2392292551
