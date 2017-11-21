pxctoday

Thread: '04 fx140

  Today, 05:16 PM #1
    cjburt
    cjburt is offline
    Frequent Poster cjburt's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Enterprise, MS
    Posts
    160

    '04 fx140

    Just picked up this ski today with a cracked hull. It seems to run great minus a slight rough idle. While on the water hose I noticed it spraying water out a like from this grommet. I can put my finger on it and it will stop. Is that just a weak grommet or possibly like a blown head gasket or something worse?
Thanks
    Thanks

    Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G891A using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 05:33 PM #2
    cjburt
    cjburt is offline
    Frequent Poster cjburt's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Enterprise, MS
    Posts
    160

    Re: '04 fx140

    Well, turns out it has low compression on one cylinder also.
    150, 110, 150, 150..

    May have to let this one head on to salvage auction. I haven't graduated to rebuilding 4 strokes yet.

    Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G891A using Tapatalk
    Last edited by cjburt; Today at 05:44 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 06:48 PM #3
    cjburt
    cjburt is offline
    Frequent Poster cjburt's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Enterprise, MS
    Posts
    160

    Re: '04 fx140

    Compression is actually 150,150,120,150 and it runs great now with new plugs and no smoke. I see people mention stuck valves on here. Is that a possibility or does stuck valve only cause a cylinder to have 0 compression.

    Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G891A using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 07:17 PM #4
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,846

    Re: '04 fx140

    The leak is from a misplaced oring....

    The comp is low but the one cyl is really low. How many hours ??
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 07:18 PM #5
    cjburt
    cjburt is offline
    Frequent Poster cjburt's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Enterprise, MS
    Posts
    160

    Re: '04 fx140

    I did find that the screw that holds the elbow in had backed out. I put it back in place and water leak went away.

    Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G891A using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 07:24 PM #6
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,846

    Re: '04 fx140

    Cool beans on the water leak but that is probably what killed the cyl with lower compression.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 07:27 PM #7
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,846

    Re: '04 fx140

    IIRC you should be around 175 on compression.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
