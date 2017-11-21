Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: '04 fx140 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2005 Location Enterprise, MS Posts 160 '04 fx140 Just picked up this ski today with a cracked hull. It seems to run great minus a slight rough idle. While on the water hose I noticed it spraying water out a like from this grommet. I can put my finger on it and it will stop. Is that just a weak grommet or possibly like a blown head gasket or something worse?

Thanks



Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G891A using Tapatalk #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2005 Location Enterprise, MS Posts 160 Re: '04 fx140 Well, turns out it has low compression on one cylinder also.

150, 110, 150, 150..



May have to let this one head on to salvage auction. I haven't graduated to rebuilding 4 strokes yet.



Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G891A using Tapatalk Last edited by cjburt; Today at 05:44 PM . #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2005 Location Enterprise, MS Posts 160 Re: '04 fx140 Compression is actually 150,150,120,150 and it runs great now with new plugs and no smoke. I see people mention stuck valves on here. Is that a possibility or does stuck valve only cause a cylinder to have 0 compression.



Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G891A using Tapatalk #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,846 Re: '04 fx140 The leak is from a misplaced oring....



The comp is low but the one cyl is really low. How many hours ?? #5 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2005 Location Enterprise, MS Posts 160 Re: '04 fx140 I did find that the screw that holds the elbow in had backed out. I put it back in place and water leak went away.



Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G891A using Tapatalk #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,846 Re: '04 fx140 Cool beans on the water leak but that is probably what killed the cyl with lower compression. #7 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,846 Re: '04 fx140 IIRC you should be around 175 on compression. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) bfunke Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules