Thread: '04 fx140

|
|
-
Frequent Poster
'04 fx140
Just picked up this ski today with a cracked hull. It seems to run great minus a slight rough idle. While on the water hose I noticed it spraying water out a like from this grommet. I can put my finger on it and it will stop. Is that just a weak grommet or possibly like a blown head gasket or something worse?
Thanks
Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G891A using Tapatalk
-
Frequent Poster
Re: '04 fx140
Well, turns out it has low compression on one cylinder also.
150, 110, 150, 150..
May have to let this one head on to salvage auction. I haven't graduated to rebuilding 4 strokes yet.
Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G891A using Tapatalk
Last edited by cjburt; Today at 05:44 PM.
-
Frequent Poster
Re: '04 fx140
Compression is actually 150,150,120,150 and it runs great now with new plugs and no smoke. I see people mention stuck valves on here. Is that a possibility or does stuck valve only cause a cylinder to have 0 compression.
Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G891A using Tapatalk
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: '04 fx140
The leak is from a misplaced oring....
The comp is low but the one cyl is really low. How many hours ??
-
Frequent Poster
Re: '04 fx140
I did find that the screw that holds the elbow in had backed out. I put it back in place and water leak went away.
Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G891A using Tapatalk
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: '04 fx140
Cool beans on the water leak but that is probably what killed the cyl with lower compression.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: '04 fx140
IIRC you should be around 175 on compression.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- bfunke
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules