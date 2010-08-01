Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: ProWatercraft Racing Black Friday and Cyber Monday SALE!!! #1 U-Boat Captian - S.S. SeaDevil Top Dog Join Date Mar 2005 Location LHC Posts 1,259 ProWatercraft Racing Black Friday and Cyber Monday SALE!!! ProWatercraft Racing will be having a Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sale starting 11-22-17 through 11-28-17.



Stock up on all the handling parts you and your ski deserve now and save 20% while doing it.



Note: 20% off ProWatercraft Products ONLY! Sale does not include resale items.



Use Promo Code: "FRIDAYPWC" at checkout.



Check out https://prowatercraftracing.com/



-------------------------------------------------------------



Sale includes:



- HFC Race Plates

- HFC Performance Front Sponsons

- HFC Mid Sponsons

- HFC Rear Sponsons

- HFC Intake Pump Stuffers

- Bumper Rolls

- ProForce Front Bumpers

- Fuel Level Gauges

- Race Lanyards



Check out the website now.



If you have any questions feel free to contact us at 928-255-0230 or Sales@ProWatercraftRacing.com Attached Images blackfriday.png (267.5 KB, 7 views)

sale@prowatercraftracing.com

928-255-0230

