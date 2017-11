Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WR650 high speed miss #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location FL Posts 7 WR650 high speed miss 91 650 runs great Idles good go to high speed and keeps missing and cutting out after you run for a bit it will clear up and scream New carb new plugs gapped at 28 running premix at 40:-1 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

