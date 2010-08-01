Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Tech Article : About Kaw 440/550 Flywheels #1 Tech Guru Resident Guru Join Date Feb 2002 Location Fort Mohave, AZ Age 63 Posts 1,143 Tech Article : About Kaw 440/550 Flywheels About Ignition Flywheels - All 440/550 engines came with one of 4 different flywheels and the difference matters a lot. Three of those flywheels, we refer to as the interchangeable riveted flywheels used on all 440s and most 550s. Interchangeable means they all use the same stator, and riveted refers to magnets secured with rivets. Most 82-85 550s came with a 28 degree riveted flywheel that offered firing at 28 BTDC (stamped 28 by the T&F marks). The 86-94 550s came with a 21 degree flywheel (stamped 21). All 440s came with a 25 degree flywheel that has NO number stamping between the T & F stamping marks.

Months of testing has shown that most recreational 440s/550s run best with 25 timing. If you are running the unmarked 440 flywheel, the stock stator setting works great. If you have a 28 flywheel, you should retard the stator (rotate it clockwise) 3mm from the stock mark on the stator. If you have a 21 flywheel, you should advance the stator (rotate counter clockwise) 4mm from the stock mark on the stator.

We often see 550 backyard tuners (with stock timed 21 flywheels) setting up motors with well over 200psi compression to get good low range punch. While they have good intentions, they are doing 2 wrongs to make a right. The excessively high compression is very abusive to the crank, and harms high rpm abilities. If they advanced their timing to 25, they would be able to reduce compression to the 160-180 range and net the same level of overall acceleration. It a better setup because the big reduction in compression is much easier on the crank, reduces deto risks, and improves the engines high rpm abilities.

Conversely, we see guys with 28 flywheels that are struggling with overheating and piston scoring issues. If these owners retard their timing 3mm, they will lose a microscopic amount of acceleration, but gain a big margin of cooler operating temps.

Race gas setups can accommodate a bit more timing advance but not much. Most recreational 440/550s have peak rpms between 7000-7500 rpm. However the top race-gas 550s of the PJS days approached 9000rpm. In this rpm range, lots of advance is a bad thing, and 25 timing offers a good mix of power and reliability. Race gas engines spinning in the 8000s will usually work best with 25-26 timing a digital tach on glass water shows the differences.

The 4th flywheel is the 28 degree non-interchangeable glued magnet flywheels. These were made one year, and failed often (magnets flew off) if you have one, replace it with a riveted flywheel/stator.

Winter is a good time to review your ignition setup. Attached Images DSCN4176.JPG (477.8 KB, 5 views)

