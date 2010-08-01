pxctoday

  Today, 11:42 AM
    Group K
    Group K is offline
    Tech Guru Resident Guru
    Join Date
    Feb 2002
    Location
    Fort Mohave, AZ
    Age
    63
    Posts
    1,143

    Tech Article : Kaw 650/750/800 Cooling Upgrade

    We are constantly swamped with Kaw 650/750/800 owners wanting to upgrade their cooling systems (1/2 line  dual water-line, etc). We let them know there is one very simple upgrade that every 650/750/800 owner can do that makes a BIG improvement in cooling. The 650/750/800 cylinders have 3 water jacket entries fed by the water jackets in the exhaust manifold. Unfortunately the lower water jacket entry slot has no connection to the rest of the cooling system and it leads nowhere (which means NO coolant flows through it). By simply drilling a 1/8 hole through the connecting passage, you turn a useless (land locked) cooling passage into an active part of the cooling system. The added reduction in temps around the exhaust port are significant. This cooling mod is a standard addition to all the ported cylinders we do in house at Group K.. Its easy, and it works damn good . Your welcome 
    Unless otherwise stated, responses to all forum posts are based on my personal experiences working within the PWC industry, and developing high performance PWCs since 1987.

    www.groupk.com
