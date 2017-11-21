Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550 Reed cylinder #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2007 Location BOISE Posts 2,573 550 Reed cylinder This is a cylinder that came with a ski I traded for last year. Someone tried to do some porting to it. Should be cleaned up/finished before running. I took it to my machinist to have a new sleeve installed and he bored it to big to fit the sleeve. I've been told it can be repaired. To cover his mistake he bought me a new reman cylinder and did the work for free. I'll be including a brand new LA Sleeve with the cylinder.



Watercraft werks sells the sleeves at $115.00. Asking $100.00 shipped for sleeve and cylinder.



Sent from my XT1650 using Tapatalk - 03 Superjet - 1mm over bore, hooker 9/15, destroyer tubbies, carbon ride plate, cold fusion turn plate, quick steer mod, UMI bars, blowsion pole spring, jetmaniac girdled head, limited chamber b pipe

- 94 WB1 - protec ride plate and top loader, 61x61x (FOR SALE)

- 92 550sx - under construction

- SNSJ - dual 44sbn, protec girdled head, 735cc, 62t61x, cylinder ported by tim tynan, protec exhaust, bored nozzle, 10/16, worx 201 top loader Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 15 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 14 guests) i dont know Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules