This is a cylinder that came with a ski I traded for last year. Someone tried to do some porting to it. Should be cleaned up/finished before running. I took it to my machinist to have a new sleeve installed and he bored it to big to fit the sleeve. I've been told it can be repaired. To cover his mistake he bought me a new reman cylinder and did the work for free. I'll be including a brand new LA Sleeve with the cylinder.
Watercraft werks sells the sleeves at $115.00. Asking $100.00 shipped for sleeve and cylinder.
Sent from my XT1650 using Tapatalk