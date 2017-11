Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 750 SS engine replacement #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location Orlando, FL. Posts 23 Kawasaki 750 SS engine replacement Hi Bill.

I put a used 1995 big pin green engine on my Kawasaki 750 SS. The engine I put in has a silver stator instead of the green one. It does run good, but it doesn't reach the 6500 rpm. Just to 5600 rpm. Is it because the wrong stator in it? Does the stator determine the rpms on an engine? Should I get the right one? Please advice me! Thank you!

