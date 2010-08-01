pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 6 of 6
  1. Today, 10:48 PM #1
    jlunde
    jlunde is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    vancouver canada
    Age
    31
    Posts
    16

    exhaust lord mount alternatives?

    i was wondering if anyone had ideas for replacing the 650 lord mount with some alternative rubber plug...im having a tough time coming up with ideas. i heard the actual lord mounts are hard to come by. im about to post in the classifieds to see if theres anything available,,,just hoping to get some ideas just in case.....thanks.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:51 PM #2
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is offline
    I dream skis JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    677

    Re: exhaust lord mount alternatives?

    https://www.mcmaster.com/#catalog/123/1441/=1aa42rt

    https://www.rhaasproducts.com/Produc...de=ExMountLong

    Use the Search function...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:55 PM #3
    jlunde
    jlunde is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    vancouver canada
    Age
    31
    Posts
    16

    Re: exhaust lord mount alternatives?

    the search function where? on this forum?,,,cuz nothing really came up

    Quote Originally Posted by JC-SuperJet View Post
    https://www.mcmaster.com/#catalog/123/1441/=1aa42rt

    https://www.rhaasproducts.com/Produc...de=ExMountLong

    Use the Search function...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:58 PM #4
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is offline
    I dream skis JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    677

    Re: exhaust lord mount alternatives?

    https://www.google.com/search?q=rubb...hrome&ie=UTF-8

    $3 to $5 bucks a piece..
    Last edited by JC-SuperJet; Today at 10:59 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 10:59 PM #5
    jlunde
    jlunde is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    vancouver canada
    Age
    31
    Posts
    16

    Re: exhaust lord mount alternatives?

    also too, the rhaas mounts dont fit. 650 isnt listed as a compatible mount



    Quote Originally Posted by jlunde View Post
    the search function where? on this forum?,,,cuz nothing really came up
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 11:00 PM #6
    jlunde
    jlunde is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    vancouver canada
    Age
    31
    Posts
    16

    Re: exhaust lord mount alternatives?

    Quote Originally Posted by JC-SuperJet View Post
    https://www.google.com/search?q=rubb...hrome&ie=UTF-8

    $3 to $5 bucks a piece..
    thanks man,,,that was easy! guess i had to use different terminology to find it
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 