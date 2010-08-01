pxctoday

  Today, 08:26 PM
    Twinturbostang
    Aug 2008
    CT
    13,442

    Rad Dudes Black Friday Sale

    Black Friday Sales is here. Check the site Friday for deals on all your X2 needs from the guys who have support this sport and the riders in it!!

    only time of the year deals like this happen.

    Get those winter build parts like surbraces, motor plates, only dual X2 bilge bracket on the market, Fuel pickups and more!!
    www.jetskiporn.com
    RAD DUDES
    www.RadDudesFI.com
    www.Jetskiporn.com
    95 X2 Kawi Dasa Powered , Last one of the Era http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=223257
    I sell drugs to support my Ski addiction
