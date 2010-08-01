pxctoday

  Today, 07:31 PM #1
    c57racing.com
    c57racing.com
    Hot products 1.5" flame arrestor pair silver


    Extra Set. Never used. Brand new. Discounted price for the pair only. $90 plus shipping

  Today, 08:09 PM #2
    Hydro-Mike
    Resident Guru
    Re: Hot products 1.5" flame arrestor pair silver

    What carbs are these for.
  Today, 08:52 PM #3
    c57racing.com
    c57racing.com
    Re: Hot products 1.5" flame arrestor pair silver

    Fits any jet ski carb with a proper adapter. What do you have?
