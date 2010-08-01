Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Hot products 1.5" flame arrestor pair silver #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Havasu City AZ Posts 54 Hot products 1.5" flame arrestor pair silver

Extra Set. Never used. Brand new. Discounted price for the pair only. $90 plus shipping



https://www.c57racing.com/store/p224...ir_Silver.html



www.c57racing.com



For all your PWC Parts, Engine Builds, and Repair needs! For all your PWC Parts, Engine Builds, and Repair needs! #2 Resident Guru Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 51 Posts 834 Re: Hot products 1.5" flame arrestor pair silver What carbs are these for. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Havasu City AZ Posts 54 Re: Hot products 1.5" flame arrestor pair silver Fits any jet ski carb with a proper adapter. What do you have? Last edited by c57racing.com; Today at 08:52 PM . www.c57racing.com



For all your PWC Parts, Engine Builds, and Repair needs! For all your PWC Parts, Engine Builds, and Repair needs! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules