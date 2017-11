Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Newmilled modded SXR head for 750's. 175psi #1 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2006 Location Mesa AZ Posts 896 Newmilled modded SXR head for 750's. 175psi Selling a head I had newmiller shave and re-cut for an 81.5mm bore 750 I used to have. Gave 175psi with stock head gasket. Also has second water outlet drilled and tapped. Used it for one season then sold ski with stock head on, now I don't have any kawi's in my life so I'm ready to let it go. $100 or trade towards a yamaha ada head shell.

IMG_0192.jpgIMG_0193.jpg '90 Superjet: ported 760, dual 44's, B pipe, ADA head 190psi, TDR waterbox, hooker 10-16, sponsons. Girlfriends ride

'94 Suuuperjet: 718cc, pro tec pipe, Groupk head 175psi w/protec girdle, protec ride plate, MSD coil, UMI grate, Roundnose pole -4", rev footholds, sweet green turf and wrap.

'95 Raider 701: Fiberglass not SMC, Hydrotrailer hitch, ugly purple and yellow everywhere. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules