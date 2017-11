Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB: Excellent condition stock JS550 waterbox #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2016 Location Portland Posts 34 WTB: Excellent condition stock JS550 waterbox Want to buy a stock js550 waterbox. Specifically looking for one which meets the below criteria:



- all seals still in tact, no leaks

- inlet/outlet are tight

- unmodded





Please PM or text at 971.212.4419.



Thanks, Michael Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules