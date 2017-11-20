pxctoday

  1. Today, 01:44 PM #1
    heynagel
    Join Date
    Nov 2008
    Location
    MT
    Posts
    527

    X2 seat cover, old school CEET *new*

    Kawi green. New and still in original plastic, just opened to get pics. $85+ shipping



  2. Today, 02:06 PM #2
    Rod Peters
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Location
    No. Colorado
    Age
    61
    Posts
    2,578

    Re: X2 seat cover, old school CEET *new*

    Thats a great deal
    ﻿
