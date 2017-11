Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Black Friday Deals #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2010 Location VEGAS! Age 25 Posts 2,703 Black Friday Deals BLACK FRIDAY DEALS!!!

Here are the Black Friday deals we are doing for the next week. All offers end 11/26/2017 at midnight.

Ada O ring kit for Yamaha 701/760 $10 reg $15

RRP Steering rebuild kits $15 reg $30

Waveblaster hull extensions $150 reg $185

Hood ratchet strap kit $20 reg $30

New OEM starter Bendix $100 reg $150

"**** pisser" bypass fitting $20 reg $25



We are also doing 35% off all used parts listed in our eBay store.



Send us a message on here or send an email to highspeedind@gmail.com to place your order!





BERAD PHOTOGRAPHY https://www.facebook.com/BeRadPhotography

COMPETITIVE CRANKSHAFTS

SKI BONZ JET SKI SALVAGE

CROSSRUT MOTORSPORTS

SKIWI RENTALS

GASKET KING

JET LIFT

JETPILOT

EPIC INDUSTRIES

NOVI TEC

