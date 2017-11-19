BLACK FRIDAY DEALS!!!
Here are the Black Friday deals we are doing for the next week. All offers end 11/26/2017 at midnight.
Ada O ring kit for Yamaha 701/760 $10 reg $15
RRP Steering rebuild kits $15 reg $30
Waveblaster hull extensions $150 reg $185
Hood ratchet strap kit $20 reg $30
New OEM starter Bendix $100 reg $150
"**** pisser" bypass fitting $20 reg $25
We are also doing 35% off all used parts listed in our eBay store.
Send us a message on here or send an email to highspeedind@gmail.com to place your order!